Brentwood neighbors are giving away some fun seasonal decor and a cute kids’ table set. Here are a few free items you can pick up nearby.

What: Easter Bunny Decorations Set – includes a “Happy Easter” wreath with bunny and two bunny figurines.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Garin Ranch Downtown, Brentwood, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little bundle to brighten up your front door or entryway for spring.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Halloween Decoration Set – includes signs, bowls, skeleton cat, ghost figures, and more.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Garin Ranch Downtown, Brentwood, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you want to decorate for Halloween without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Elmo Kids Table and Chair Set – colorful Elmo theme with cup holder and number chart on the surface.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Bristow, Brentwood, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun little setup for crafts, snacks, or learning numbers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Brentwood tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.