Brentwood’s retail scene is busy and growing, with grocery and specialty stores adding people to keep up with foot traffic. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Brentwood, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood while keeping the department clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, talking with customers about what to buy and how to cook it, and don’t mind hands-on work.

Employer: Boot Barn

Boot Barn Location: Brentwood, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$23.00/hour (pay range listed)

Lead by example on the sales floor, support store operations, and help hit sales goals while giving great service. This is a good step up if you have retail experience and want more responsibility without jumping straight into full management.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Brentwood, CA, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay will be at least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Prepare sliced meats, cheeses, and hot foods while helping customers grab quick, ready-to-eat options. Great if you like staying busy, keeping things organized, and working with food in a customer-facing role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores are flexible on hours and often have other openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.