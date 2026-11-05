🚧 Storm drain repair to slow traffic at Bixler & Marsh Creek

🚧 Storm drain repair on Bixler & Marsh Creek Roads Nov 9–25

Contra Costa County Public Works will repair a storm drain at the intersection of Bixler Road and Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood from Monday, November 9, 2026, through Wednesday, November 25, 2026, weather permitting.

Work hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday–Friday (excluding holidays).

During these times:

Drivers may see delays of up to 20 minutes

Temporary lane closures will be in place

will be in place Detours will be posted, and message boards will give updates

If you drive through this area, especially during commute times, allow extra time or use another route when you can.

Questions: Stephen Wilder, 925-313-7009. Media inquiries: Kelly Kalfsbeek, 925-313-2115.