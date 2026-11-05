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🐶 Playful Shepherd Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Brentwood
Four fluffy little storm clouds are waiting in Brentwood, CA for families to love. These German Shepherd / Great Pyrenees mix puppies are young, eager to learn, and looking for safe, committed homes.
All pups are listed with Ranch Paws Rescue and have an adoption fee of $510. Please check each listing for details on vaccines, spay/neuter, and any special needs.
Thunder
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $510
- Shelter/Rescue: Ranch Paws Rescue (Brentwood, CA)
Thunder is a young shepherd/Pyrenees mix pup, which usually means a smart, active dog who may grow to be medium-to-large in size. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and lots of walks, Thunder could be a great match.
👉 Meet Thunder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Storm
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $510
- Shelter/Rescue: Ranch Paws Rescue (Brentwood, CA)
Storm is another adorable baby from this shepherd/Pyrenees mix group. With good socialization and training, he has the potential to grow into a loyal companion for an active home.
👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tempest
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $510
- Shelter/Rescue: Ranch Paws Rescue (Brentwood, CA)
Tempest is a baby female mix who will likely need plenty of exercise, structure, and affection as she grows. Check her listing for more info on her temperament and any current training.
👉 Meet Tempest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Valkyrie
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Adoption Fee: $510
- Shelter/Rescue: Ranch Paws Rescue (Brentwood, CA)
Valkyrie is a young female pup from the same litter. Her mix suggests she may grow into a confident, sturdy dog who will do best with guidance, training, and regular activity.
👉 Meet Valkyrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brentwood, CA and ready for the commitment of a growing puppy, please consider opening your home to one of these shepherd/Pyrenees mixes. Share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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