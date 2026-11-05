⚠️ City of Brenham closures for Veterans Day, Nov. 11

⚠️ City of Brenham offices closed on Veterans Day

The City of Brenham will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

The following will be closed:

City Hall

Municipal Court

Pet Adoption & Animal Services

Blue Bell Aquatic Center

Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library

These services are NOT affected and will be open regular hours:

Brenham & Washington County Texas Visitor Center

Collection/Transfer & Recycling Station

Regular residential and commercial trash pick-up

If you need city services from the closed offices, plan to visit before or after November 11. The city wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.