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Brenham
⚠️ City of Brenham closures for Veterans Day, Nov. 11
4 days ago
⚠️ City of Brenham offices closed on Veterans Day
The City of Brenham will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
The following will be closed:
- City Hall
- Municipal Court
- Pet Adoption & Animal Services
- Blue Bell Aquatic Center
- Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library
These services are NOT affected and will be open regular hours:
- Brenham & Washington County Texas Visitor Center
- Collection/Transfer & Recycling Station
- Regular residential and commercial trash pick-up
If you need city services from the closed offices, plan to visit before or after November 11. The city wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.
More Info: Holiday Notification - Veterans Day
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