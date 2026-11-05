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Brenham

⚠️ City of Brenham closures for Veterans Day, Nov. 11

4 days ago
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⚠️ City of Brenham offices closed on Veterans Day

The City of Brenham will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

The following will be closed:

  • City Hall
  • Municipal Court
  • Pet Adoption & Animal Services
  • Blue Bell Aquatic Center
  • Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library

These services are NOT affected and will be open regular hours:

  • Brenham & Washington County Texas Visitor Center
  • Collection/Transfer & Recycling Station
  • Regular residential and commercial trash pick-up

If you need city services from the closed offices, plan to visit before or after November 11. The city wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.

More Info: Holiday Notification - Veterans Day

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