📢 Share your input on Bremerton zoning rules

The Planning Commission is holding a public meeting and workshop on potential zoning code amendments.

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:30 PM

Where (in person): Norm Dicks Government Center, Meeting Chambers, 1st Floor, 345 6th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

You can:

Attend in person , or

, or Join online via Zoom : go to https://zoom.us/join and use Meeting ID 860 8962 6977 , Password 955016 , or

: go to and use , , or Dial in by phone: +1 253 215 8782

You may also watch live on www.bkat.org or on cable (Comcast Channel 12, WAVE Channel 3).

All interested persons can attend and provide testimony on the agenda items, including the zoning code workshop. The full agenda is available on the City’s website.