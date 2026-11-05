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Bremen
Deadline to Remove Scarecrows on City Property
5 days ago
Residents and groups who took part in Scarecrows Across Bremen and placed displays on City of Bremen property must remove their scarecrows and clean up their areas by Sunday, November 8. Any scarecrows or decorations left on city property after November 8 will be removed and thrown away by the City of Bremen.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Bremen, Georgia
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