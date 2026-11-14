Two very special Miniature Schnauzer puppies are looking for their forever families in Breezewood, PA. Both boys are young, black-coated cuties being helped by Woof River Animal Rescue’s transport partners.

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer mix

Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: WOOF RIVER ANIMAL RESCUE – Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Breezewood transport

Location note: Jeffy is being cared for by a trusted rescue partner and is not a Woof River dog, but they are helping with his adoption.

From his description, Jeffy is described as handsome, playful, and full of love, and he’s ready to start his happily-ever-after with a new family. He was found at a park in Memphis, TN, and is now on the path to a safe, loving home through transport.

To apply for Jeffy, you’ll need to download and complete an adoption application (linked on his Adopt-a-Pet page), then email it to:

Contact email: jhayesp@gmail.com (John)

(John) The rescue asks that you submit a full application rather than an inquiry with no application attached.

👉 Meet JEFFY and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: WOOF RIVER ANIMAL RESCUE – Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Breezewood transport

Location note: Chip is also with a trusted rescue partner and is not a Woof River dog, but they are helping with his adoption.

Chip is described as a sweet, happy boy with lots of love to give and plenty of puppy energy. He was found at the same park in Memphis, TN, alongside his twin brother, and is now looking for a family who’s ready for fun, training, and cuddles.

To apply for Chip, follow the same steps:

Download and complete the adoption application from his Adopt-a-Pet page

from his Adopt-a-Pet page Email the completed application to John at: jhayesp@gmail.com

to The rescue requests an application rather than a general inquiry.

👉 Meet CHIP and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

If you’re near Breezewood, PA and looking for a young, loving companion, consider opening your home to one of these Schnauzer pups. Please share their profiles with friends, family, and local dog lovers so Jeffy and Chip can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.