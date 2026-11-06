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Breckenridge City Commission approves hiring of interim city manager and police chief
8 days ago
The Breckenridge City Commission voted Tuesday night to hire an interim city manager and an interim police chief, following last month’s announcement by current city manager Cynthia Northrop that she will be leaving at the end of November. Blake Johnson announced his retirement from the police chief job two days later; his last day was Oct. 30.