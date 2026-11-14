Breckenridge is buzzing with new hotel and spa roles, especially for folks who love guest-facing work. If you’re into mountains, snow, and steady tips or hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Sage Hospitality Group Location: Breckenridge, CO (550 Village Rd)

Type: Regular Full-Time, Tipped Position

Pay: USD $12.14/hr (plus tips)

(plus tips) Category: Restaurant Operations

Help run food in a busy restaurant, bar, and speakeasy where the focus is on memorable guest experiences. This is a very active role with lots of walking and lifting, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, winter housing stipend, Epic Local Ski Pass or end-of-season bonus, PTO, and 401(k) with match. Application window is about 30 days or until filled.

Employer: Sage Hospitality

Sage Hospitality Location: Breckenridge, CO (550 Village Rd)

Type: Regular Full-Time

Pay: USD $23.00–$24.00/hr (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Category: Front Desk & Guest Services

Be the friendly face at a new mountain-modern hotel at the base of Peak 9. You’ll handle check-ins, check-outs, calls, and guest questions, with no prior hotel experience required. Perks include housing stipend, Epic Local Ski Pass, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Application window is about 30 days or until filled.

Employer: Harmony Health & Pure O2 Wellness Spa

Location: Breckenridge, CO 80424

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $40.00–$50.00/hr

Provide facials, waxing, and body treatments in a wellness-focused spa setting. Great fit if you’re client-centered, strong at product recommendations and upselling, and hold a Colorado DORA license. Offers flexible schedule and employee discounts, with room to build your own client base.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.