🔧 Breckenridge, CO Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open

Breckenridge is buzzing with hands-on jobs that keep our homes, resorts, and hot tubs running smoothly. If you like staying active, working outside, or keeping spaces spotless, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Locally owned boutique property management company

Locally owned boutique property management company Location: Breckenridge, CO (service area from Breckenridge to Fairplay)

(service area from Breckenridge to Fairplay) Type: Part-time, seasonal, in-person

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour

Start date: November 30, 2026

Hands-on role inspecting vacation properties, doing light maintenance, and driving between homes/condos. Great fit if you have 1+ year in short-term rentals or housekeeping, a reliable winter-ready vehicle, and like working independently with lots of variety.

Employer: Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center

Location: Breckenridge, CO

Type: Full-time (and part-time options), on-site

Pay: Starts at $20.00 – $23.00 per hour DOE

Keep resort public areas clean and welcoming—lobbies, hallways, restrooms, fitness and pool areas. Year-round resort with bonus potential, ski pass purchasing program, hotel/dining discounts, 401(k) + match, and PTO/health insurance for full-time year-round staff; housing may be available first-come, first-served.

Employer: Summit Hot Tubs

Location: Breckenridge, CO (Summit County area)

(Summit County area) Type: Full-time, year-round, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Outdoor role cleaning and maintaining hot tubs, testing water, and learning basic repairs—no experience needed, paid training provided. Solid pick if you’re dependable, can lift 50 lbs, like working in all seasons, and want a company truck during work hours and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often value attitude and reliability as much as experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.