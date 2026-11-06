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🔧 Breckenridge, CO Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open
Breckenridge is buzzing with hands-on jobs that keep our homes, resorts, and hot tubs running smoothly. If you like staying active, working outside, or keeping spaces spotless, these roles are worth a look.
Seasonal Part-Time Housekeeping Inspector
- Employer: Locally owned boutique property management company
- Location: Breckenridge, CO (service area from Breckenridge to Fairplay)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal, in-person
- Pay: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour
- Start date: November 30, 2026
Hands-on role inspecting vacation properties, doing light maintenance, and driving between homes/condos. Great fit if you have 1+ year in short-term rentals or housekeeping, a reliable winter-ready vehicle, and like working independently with lots of variety.
Janitorial Houseperson
- Employer: Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center
- Location: Breckenridge, CO
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options), on-site
- Pay: Starts at $20.00 – $23.00 per hour DOE
Keep resort public areas clean and welcoming—lobbies, hallways, restrooms, fitness and pool areas. Year-round resort with bonus potential, ski pass purchasing program, hotel/dining discounts, 401(k) + match, and PTO/health insurance for full-time year-round staff; housing may be available first-come, first-served.
Hot Tub Technician
- Employer: Summit Hot Tubs
- Location: Breckenridge, CO (Summit County area)
- Type: Full-time, year-round, in-person
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour
Outdoor role cleaning and maintaining hot tubs, testing water, and learning basic repairs—no experience needed, paid training provided. Solid pick if you’re dependable, can lift 50 lbs, like working in all seasons, and want a company truck during work hours and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often value attitude and reliability as much as experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.