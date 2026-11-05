🍽️ Multiple Breckenridge Hospitality Jobs With Tips & Perks

Breckenridge restaurants are gearing up for busy seasons and looking for people who love fast-paced, guest-focused work. If you like staying active and meeting new people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus Location: Breckenridge, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour plus tips

Be the first smile guests see at this adventure-focused hotel and restaurant. You’ll manage reservations, greet and seat guests, and help keep the dining room flowing smoothly. Full-time staff get health insurance, 401(k) with match, and an All-In Gravity Haus Membership with travel and gear perks.

Employer: Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus Location: Breckenridge, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour plus tips

Perfect if you like staying busy and organized. You’ll be the link between the kitchen and servers, checking every plate for accuracy and timing so food hits the table hot and correct. Full-time roles include health insurance, 401(k) with match, and Gravity Haus membership perks.

Employer: Destination Hospitality Group

Destination Hospitality Group Location: Breckenridge, CO

Type: Full-time / Year-round

Full-time / Year-round Pay: Tipped minimum wage plus gratuities

Craft cocktails, pour drinks, and create a welcoming bar vibe in a destination resort setting. Full-time team members are eligible for health insurance (with up to $125 pre-tax contribution per pay period), PTO (up to 40 hours per 2,080 hours worked), and up to $1,000/year in tuition reimbursement for industry-related courses.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.