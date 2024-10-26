Holden Trent, Philadelphia Union Goaltender, Dies at Age 25

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent has died, his family announced on Saturday. Trent was 25 years old.

The young goalkeeper's family posted the following to his Instagram account:

The cause of Trent's death has not been made public. He was admitted into an intensive care unit earlier in the week.

The Union posted the following to social media on Saturday:

Trent attended High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, and was drafted by the Union in 2023.

Major League Soccer released this statement:

"Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time."