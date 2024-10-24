Open in App
    Who Will Announce Eagles-Bengals in Week 8?

    By Tim Kelly,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ctbiw_0wKKJW5Y00

    For the first time this season, the Eagles will play on CBS when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

    Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play, with Charles Davis serving as the game analyst and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter.

    This is the No. 2 broadcast team for CBS . They've been together since the 2020 season, when Davis left FOX for a better opportunity with CBS .

    At the outset of the season, this probably looked like a pretty good matchup. However, the Eagles are an uneven 4-2, while the Bengals once again are digging themselves out of an early hole with a 3-4 record. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are currently 1 1/2-point home favorites over the Eagles, although this probably isn't a game that any expert would recommend betting on.

