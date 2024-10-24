Who Will Announce Eagles-Bengals in Week 8?

For the first time this season, the Eagles will play on CBS when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Ian Eagle will be on play-by-play, with Charles Davis serving as the game analyst and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter.

This is the No. 2 broadcast team for CBS . They've been together since the 2020 season, when Davis left FOX for a better opportunity with CBS .

At the outset of the season, this probably looked like a pretty good matchup. However, the Eagles are an uneven 4-2, while the Bengals once again are digging themselves out of an early hole with a 3-4 record. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are currently 1 1/2-point home favorites over the Eagles, although this probably isn't a game that any expert would recommend betting on.