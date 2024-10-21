Unhinged Reactions to Saquon Barkley Torching the Giants

Watching your team's star running back jump to a division rival is brutal. There's no disputing that.

But as Jason Kelce recently pointed out , Giants fans' anger at Saquon Barkley is completely misdirected. The Giants organization decided their dollars were better spent elsewhere and let Barkley walk.

That seems difficult for smooth-brained New Yorkers to understand. They've been burning Barkley jerseys since the news dropped. Here's Barkley's reaction to seeing it live on Sunday, right before he destroyed the Giants defense:

The organization's role in this is lost on many.

And if the Giants faithful were that angry before the game, how did they feel after Barkley dropped almost 200 rushing yards on their heads in a 28-3 massacre? Let's get some popcorn and take a look:

Barkley, meanwhile? After absorbing all that vitriol? Pure class:



