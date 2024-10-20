Best Invoicing and Billing Softwares Useful for Every Business

Billing is an important task for any business, and professionals must handle it properly. A single mistake can ruin the billing game. That is the reason you need billing management software.





This software automates your billing process and helps you to manage your invoicing more efficiently. The tool offers pre-defined invoice templates to create a professional invoice quickly. Apart from that, professionals can count billable hours, manage expenses, and make an estimate.





Here, we introduce you to the best invoicing software while highlighting their key features and prices. So, review the details properly because this software is the key to revamping your invoicing process.





Best Invoicing and Billing Software For Professional Services

Moon Invoice

Moon Invoice billing software is one of the best invoicing systems. It simplifies the invoicing process by offering 66+ customizable invoice templates. A user can easily generate invoices with the proper customization approach. The invoice templates are available in Google Docs, Sheets, Word, Excel, and PDF forms.





Users can also perform other actions like duplicating invoices as proforma invoices, estimating credit notes, and purchasing orders. Also, it's handy to mark the status of the invoice as sent, void, and paid. This billing management software offers cloud invoicing and offline sync to create an invoice in offline mode. Moon Invoice is suitable for all business types globally. It offers a 7-day free trial.

Key Features

Custom invoice templates

20+ online payment methods

Manage multiple businesses' billing

Easy generation of business reports

Signature request

Activity log

Creation of an E-way bill

Preview the invoice

Add a custom signature

Customization of print setting

Multi-currencies

Support for multiple international languages

24-hour customer support

Available Platform

Desktop

Google Play Store

App Store

MAC

Price

Bronze - $7.99 per month

Silver - $9.99 per month

Gold - $14.99 per month

Platinum - $64.99 per month

QuickBooks

QuickBooks is another invoicing software that enables users to create custom invoices. It helps to streamline billing programs for small businesses. It makes business cash flow healthy through its automation concept. It's easy to add details to the quote or estimate and convert it into an invoice. Moreover, users can check outstanding invoices in less time.

Key Features

Converting estimates into invoices in a single click

Payment tracking in real-time

Easy checking of invoice status

Run reports

Tracking expenses

Users can batch and send invoice

Available Platform

Desktop

Google Play Store

App Store

Price

Starting price - $8.50 per month

Freshbooks

FreshBooks is another Canadian invoicing software that simplifies the invoicing process. It is web-based software and accessible through desktop and mobile apps. This popular tool also offers customized templates to create invoices in a minute. It is easy to calculate the total amount along with the tax calculation.

Key Features

Supporting multi-currencies

Automatically track inventory bills.

Offers cloud-based data protection

Generating reports

Integration with third parties

Customer support

Expense tracking

Available Platform

Desktop

Google Play Store

App store

Price

Lite - $19 per month

Plus - $33 per month

Premium - $60 per month

Select - Contact to sales team

Zoho Books

ZohoBooks is a free invoicing tool suitable for small businesses. It helps you to get paid faster because it logs work hours. It is easy to send invoices through email, SMS, and the customer portal. Besides invoicing, it provides the best solution to manage inventory, sales orders, expenses, and report generation. It's one of the suitable billing programs that simplifies your invoicing.

Key Features

Supporting multi-currencies and multi-languages

Automate recurring invoices

Multiple payment options

Real-time business report

Automated reminders for clients.

Verification of the transaction

Available Platform

App Store

Google Play store

Mac OS

Price

Free

Xero

Xero is cloud-based invoicing software that offers the invoicing solution for small businesses. It offers automation, customization, and time-saving concepts. Moreover, it enables professionals to manage their expenses and income properly. This invoicing tool is suitable for many industries like freelancers, retailers, and construction.

Key Features

Bank reconciliation

Integration with other software

Project tracking

Generating reports

Supports multi-currencies

Inventory management

Available Platform

Google Play Store

App Store

Price

Starter - $29 per month

Standard - $46 per month

Premium - $62 per month

Wave

Canadian-based invoicing software helps professionals create and manage their invoicing like a pro. Also, users can set up recurring billing for repeat customers. It is also easy to track invoice history in a simple approach. Besides invoicing, this software is suitable for organizing and managing accounting tasks.





Key Features

Custom invoice

Recurring invoices

Payment reminders

Generating reports

Expense management and tracking

Receipt scanning

Available Platform

Desktop

Google Play Store

App Store

Price

Starter plan - $0

Pro plan - $16 per month

Invoice2go

Invoice2go is one of the popular billing tools that lets you automatically send an invoice upon completion of the job. Professionals can easily share an invoice online and get a notification when the client views it.





Key Features

Creating customized invoices

Reporting

Project tracking

Small business banking

Sending of invoice via Facebook Messenger, email, and WhatsApp

Automatic reminders

Notification when client view invoice

Price

Premium - $39.99 per month

Professional - $9.99 per month

Starter - $5.99 per month

Bill.com





US-based billing software Bill.com is suitable for small to midsize businesses. On the list of billing tools, it is another cloud-based tool that offers automation in the billing process. A user can create a professional invoice in less time through its custom designs. It also helps automate recurring invoices and reminders.





Key Features

Automated bill payment

Approval workflow

Expense management

Recurring payment

Integrate with third party

Email reminders for outstanding expenses





Price

Essentials - $19 per user per month

Team - $55 per user per month

Corporate - $79 per user per month

Enterprise - Custom pricing

How to Choose the Best Billing Software?

When you have so many options, it's difficult to choose the best invoicing software . However, it's a little bit difficult but not impossible. You need to take care of the following tips -

The billing management software should have a user-friendly interface and proper navigation.

There should be support for multiple payment gateways for smooth payment receiving.

Look for CRM integration that streamlines communication with clients.

Make sure to look at the advanced features. The billing software should provide a custom invoicing solution.

The software should offer multi-currencies and offer multilingual features.

The software should not be limited to invoicing. It should offer a complete financial management solution, including estimation, delivery challan, and reception generation.

Conclusion

Invoicing is an important pillar of your business. It doesn't matter what kind of business you run. Exploring various billing systems software and choosing the best one can open the doors to smooth payment processing. Incorporating technological concepts will take your billing process to the next level.