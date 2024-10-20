Best Invoicing and Billing Softwares Useful for Every Business

Billing is an important task for any business, and professionals must handle it properly. A single mistake can ruin the billing game. That is the reason you need billing management software.
This software automates your billing process and helps you to manage your invoicing more efficiently. The tool offers pre-defined invoice templates to create a professional invoice quickly. Apart from that, professionals can count billable hours, manage expenses, and make an estimate.
Here, we introduce you to the best invoicing software while highlighting their key features and prices. So, review the details properly because this software is the key to revamping your invoicing process.
Best Invoicing and Billing Software For Professional Services
Moon Invoice
Moon Invoice billing software is one of the best invoicing systems. It simplifies the invoicing process by offering 66+ customizable invoice templates. A user can easily generate invoices with the proper customization approach. The invoice templates are available in Google Docs, Sheets, Word, Excel, and PDF forms.
Users can also perform other actions like duplicating invoices as proforma invoices, estimating credit notes, and purchasing orders. Also, it's handy to mark the status of the invoice as sent, void, and paid. This billing management software offers cloud invoicing and offline sync to create an invoice in offline mode. Moon Invoice is suitable for all business types globally. It offers a 7-day free trial.
Key Features
- Custom invoice templates
- 20+ online payment methods
- Manage multiple businesses' billing
- Easy generation of business reports
- Signature request
- Activity log
- Creation of an E-way bill
- Preview the invoice
- Add a custom signature
- Customization of print setting
- Multi-currencies
- Support for multiple international languages
- 24-hour customer support
Available Platform
- Desktop
- Google Play Store
- App Store
- MAC
Price
- Bronze - $7.99 per month
- Silver - $9.99 per month
- Gold - $14.99 per month
- Platinum - $64.99 per month
QuickBooks
QuickBooks is another invoicing software that enables users to create custom invoices. It helps to streamline billing programs for small businesses. It makes business cash flow healthy through its automation concept. It's easy to add details to the quote or estimate and convert it into an invoice. Moreover, users can check outstanding invoices in less time.
Key Features
- Converting estimates into invoices in a single click
- Payment tracking in real-time
- Easy checking of invoice status
- Run reports
- Tracking expenses
- Users can batch and send invoice
Available Platform
- Desktop
- Google Play Store
- App Store
Price
- Starting price - $8.50 per month
Freshbooks
FreshBooks is another Canadian invoicing software that simplifies the invoicing process. It is web-based software and accessible through desktop and mobile apps. This popular tool also offers customized templates to create invoices in a minute. It is easy to calculate the total amount along with the tax calculation.
Key Features
- Supporting multi-currencies
- Automatically track inventory bills.
- Offers cloud-based data protection
- Generating reports
- Integration with third parties
- Customer support
- Expense tracking
Available Platform
- Desktop
- Google Play Store
- App store
Price
- Lite - $19 per month
- Plus - $33 per month
- Premium - $60 per month
- Select - Contact to sales team
Zoho Books
ZohoBooks is a free invoicing tool suitable for small businesses. It helps you to get paid faster because it logs work hours. It is easy to send invoices through email, SMS, and the customer portal. Besides invoicing, it provides the best solution to manage inventory, sales orders, expenses, and report generation. It's one of the suitable billing programs that simplifies your invoicing.
Key Features
- Supporting multi-currencies and multi-languages
- Automate recurring invoices
- Multiple payment options
- Real-time business report
- Automated reminders for clients.
- Verification of the transaction
Available Platform
- App Store
- Google Play store
- Mac OS
Price
Xero
Xero is cloud-based invoicing software that offers the invoicing solution for small businesses. It offers automation, customization, and time-saving concepts. Moreover, it enables professionals to manage their expenses and income properly. This invoicing tool is suitable for many industries like freelancers, retailers, and construction.
Key Features
- Bank reconciliation
- Integration with other software
- Project tracking
- Generating reports
- Supports multi-currencies
- Inventory management
Available Platform
- Google Play Store
- App Store
Price
- Starter - $29 per month
- Standard - $46 per month
- Premium - $62 per month
Wave
Canadian-based invoicing software helps professionals create and manage their invoicing like a pro. Also, users can set up recurring billing for repeat customers. It is also easy to track invoice history in a simple approach. Besides invoicing, this software is suitable for organizing and managing accounting tasks.
Key Features
- Custom invoice
- Recurring invoices
- Payment reminders
- Generating reports
- Expense management and tracking
- Receipt scanning
Available Platform
- Desktop
- Google Play Store
- App Store
Price
- Starter plan - $0
- Pro plan - $16 per month
Invoice2go
Invoice2go is one of the popular billing tools that lets you automatically send an invoice upon completion of the job. Professionals can easily share an invoice online and get a notification when the client views it.
Key Features
- Creating customized invoices
- Reporting
- Project tracking
- Small business banking
- Sending of invoice via Facebook Messenger, email, and WhatsApp
- Automatic reminders
- Notification when client view invoice
Price
- Premium - $39.99 per month
- Professional - $9.99 per month
- Starter - $5.99 per month
Bill.com
US-based billing software Bill.com is suitable for small to midsize businesses. On the list of billing tools, it is another cloud-based tool that offers automation in the billing process. A user can create a professional invoice in less time through its custom designs. It also helps automate recurring invoices and reminders.
Key Features
- Automated bill payment
- Approval workflow
- Expense management
- Recurring payment
- Integrate with third party
- Email reminders for outstanding expenses
Price
- Essentials - $19 per user per month
- Team - $55 per user per month
- Corporate - $79 per user per month
- Enterprise - Custom pricing
How to Choose the Best Billing Software?
When you have so many options, it's difficult to choose the best invoicing software . However, it's a little bit difficult but not impossible. You need to take care of the following tips -
- The billing management software should have a user-friendly interface and proper navigation.
- There should be support for multiple payment gateways for smooth payment receiving.
- Look for CRM integration that streamlines communication with clients.
- Make sure to look at the advanced features. The billing software should provide a custom invoicing solution.
- The software should offer multi-currencies and offer multilingual features.
- The software should not be limited to invoicing. It should offer a complete financial management solution, including estimation, delivery challan, and reception generation.
Conclusion
Invoicing is an important pillar of your business. It doesn't matter what kind of business you run. Exploring various billing systems software and choosing the best one can open the doors to smooth payment processing. Incorporating technological concepts will take your billing process to the next level.
