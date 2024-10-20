What’s Next for the Market After the S&P 500’s Best Run Since 1997?

The S&P 500, one of the most widely recognized measures of U.S. stock market performance, has recently achieved something it hasn’t done in 27 years. The last time the index saw such strong results in the first nine months of the year was back in 1997. This marks a significant moment for investors, raising questions about what could happen next based on historical patterns.

The S&P 500 represents the largest 500 companies in the U.S. and is known for being a reliable indicator of the stock market's overall health. Since early 2023, the index has been on an upward trend, driven by a combination of factors like advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), an improving economy, and the Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates. These elements have combined to fuel a powerful stock market rally.

For investors looking to benefit from this growth, understanding how to get dividends from stocks can be an effective way to generate passive income from their portfolio while participating in the market's broader gains.

Why This Year's Performance Matters

The year 2024 has been strong for investors so far, especially during the first three quarters. The S&P 500’s return from January through September this year is the best since 1997. Historically, when the index delivers such impressive growth early in the year, it tends to carry that momentum into the fourth quarter.

Looking at the numbers, the S&P 500 has risen by around 21% during the first nine months of 2024. In comparison, historical data shows that when the index achieves double-digit growth by the end of September, it typically continues to rise in the last quarter of the year. Since 1990, this pattern has played out 12 times, and in 11 of those instances, the index continued to climb, producing additional gains.

The average gain for the S&P 500 in these cases has been about 7% during the fourth quarter, which suggests there could be more positive movement ahead. While nothing in the stock market is guaranteed, history points to a strong likelihood that the rally could continue through the end of the year.

How Does This Compare to Previous Bull Markets?

The current bull market started in October 2022 and has gained significant momentum since then. Historically, the average bull market lasts just over five years (about 1,866 days). Considering that we are only two years into this bull market, there may still be room for further growth.

Since hitting its low point in October 2022, the S&P 500 has gained approximately 59%. For comparison, the average gain during a full bull market is typically around 180%. This indicates that we may still be in the early stages of the current market uptrend, leaving potential for more substantial growth in the future.

What Could the Rest of 2024 Look Like?

There are varying predictions about where the market could end up by the end of the year. The Federal Reserve's recent decision to reduce interest rates has boosted the market, with the S&P 500 rising to around 5,700 in recent weeks. Some forecasts suggest the index could climb higher before the year is over, with potential targets around 6,000 to 6,100, representing an additional 5% to 7% growth from its current level.

It’s important to keep in mind that short-term forecasts are not always reliable. While current data is encouraging, the stock market can be unpredictable, and unexpected events could affect these projections.

What Does This Mean for Long-Term Investors?

Regardless of short-term market movements , the stock market has historically been one of the most consistent tools for building wealth over time. Over the past 50 years, the market has delivered an average annual return of about 10%. This long-term perspective is often what attracts investors, as the stock market has the potential to compound wealth over time.

While no one can predict the exact future of the S&P 500, the broader trend has generally been upward. Investors who focus on strong, reliable companies and maintain a long-term approach often benefit from the market's ability to generate returns over time.

Final Thoughts

The S&P 500’s performance in 2024 has been impressive, with the index reaching levels not seen in nearly three decades. Historical trends suggest that there could be further gains ahead, especially as the current bull market progresses. While short-term market predictions should always be approached with caution, long-term investors can look to the past for reassurance that the stock market remains a powerful tool for growing your portfolio over time.