    Ventnor Business Association to hold networking event

    By Access Network news report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uWlJ_0w1jXZGG00

    The Ventnor Business Association is planning a networking event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Aroma Restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave.

    The evening is designed to create camaraderie with business owners, with a cash bar and Aroma tastings. Non-members are welcome.

    For more, see VBA Ventnor on Facebook.


