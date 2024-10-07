Open in App
    Joel Embiid and Paul George to Miss Sixers Preseason Opener Vs New Zealand Breakers

    By Austin Krell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR4g6_0vxsjWuo00

    The debut of the Sixers' new big three will have to wait.

    Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for the team's preseason-opening game against the New Zealand Breakers, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters during his pregame availability.

    This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone, quite frankly.

    "Yeah, I'm not sure, I'm not sure when that time will be. Kind of just taking it one day at a time and getting myself prepared for the regular season," George said of his availability ahead of the preseason opener after Friday's training camp session .

    "So, we'll have those conversations - you know, what it looks like, that first one."

    You got a similar sense from Embiid if you kept track of what he's said over the last week. This season is all about prioritizing his health with the playoffs in mind. He's taking his time until he's ready to play, slowly building up his body from last season's knee injury.

    "Even going back to when we signed that last extension, they made sure to let me know that they had my back and they understand me. They know me. I’ve already accomplished a lot of things and there’s one thing missing," Embiid explained at Thursday's training camp session.

    "They just know that that’s all I care about. Yeah, I think taking my time, not pushing when you don’t have to."

    Frankly, it would be worthy of criticism if the big guy did play after the signals he's given over the last week. Championships aren't won in the preseason, just ask the Baltimore Ravens.

    Had he said all the things that indicate maturity and convey a sense of cherishing his body as he hits his 30s and then played in a meaningless preseason game, it would be reasonable to question whether his mind was truly in the right place.

    But, none of that matters now. Both stars will be sitting in street clothes on the bench or watching the game from afar, minimizing the risk to Philadelphia's most massive investments.

