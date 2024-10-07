UPDATE: Hamilton police say area of search now cleared

Hamilton Township police say the area of a search for three men earlier Monday is cleared.

Law enforcement was in the area of Drosera and Leipzig avenues searching for three men who were possibly armed.

The men fled on foot into the woods west in the direction of the William J. Hughes Technical Center from Drosera near Leipzig, police said.

Police also were looking for a black minivan with a temporary registration related to this incident.

A message saying the area was cleared was sent out around 3:30 p.m.

No details were released. It was not clear whether anyone had been arrested.



