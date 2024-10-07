Open in App
    Hamilton police seeking three possibly armed men

    By Lynda Cohen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xk6oL_0vxeDeoe00

    There is a heavy police presence in a section of Hamilton Township as police seek three men who are possibly armed.

    Law enforcement is in the area of Drosera and Leipzig avenues searching for the three described as Hispanic males wearing face masks and dark clothing.

    The men fled on foot into the woods west in the direction of the William J. Hughes Technical Center from Drosera near Leipzig, police said.

    Police are also looking for a black minivan with a temporary registration related to this incident. No details were given about the incident.

    Residents are urged to lock their doors and remain inside until further notice.

    If you see anyone matching the description, call 911.


    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    People Are Crazy
    1d ago
    This is Atlantic County. Is there aDrosera and Leipzig avenues and a William J. Hughes Technical Center from Drosera near Leipzig, in Mercer County?
    tom voloski
    1d ago
    What description black masks and a black van literally describes a million people and vehicles no plate number was given to look for there’s a lot of gaps there
    View all comments
