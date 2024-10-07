Hamilton police seeking three possibly armed men

There is a heavy police presence in a section of Hamilton Township as police seek three men who are possibly armed.

Law enforcement is in the area of Drosera and Leipzig avenues searching for the three described as Hispanic males wearing face masks and dark clothing.

The men fled on foot into the woods west in the direction of the William J. Hughes Technical Center from Drosera near Leipzig, police said.

Police are also looking for a black minivan with a temporary registration related to this incident. No details were given about the incident.

Residents are urged to lock their doors and remain inside until further notice.

If you see anyone matching the description, call 911.



