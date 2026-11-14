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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Brea — Furniture, Pool & More
Brea neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save a lot and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.
Antique sewing table
Item: Antique sewing table
Condition: Used – fair; legs need to be reinforced but it works
Category: Antique furniture / hobbies
Location: Brea, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Sturdy old sewing table with antique charm. The legs need some reinforcing, but the table is still usable. Good for someone who likes DIY repairs, sewing, or wants a small vintage work table.
15' Easy Set Intex Pool
Item: FREE 15-foot round Easy Set Intex Pool
Condition: No tears or holes; not in the box
Size: 15' round above-ground style pool
Location: Lambert, Brea, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Large Intex Easy Set pool being given away. The owner says there are no tears or holes, but it’s out of the box, so you’ll need to bring enough space to transport it. Must pick up today, so this is best if you’re close by and can go soon.
Samsung Refrigerator (Model RF23R6201SR/AA)
Item: Samsung refrigerator
Model: RF23R6201SR/AA
Condition: Broken after ~6 years of use; for parts or repair
Location: Near Brea & State College, Brea, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Full-size Samsung fridge that is not working. The owner is offering it free for pickup in case someone wants it for repair or parts. If you’re handy with appliances or need components, this could be useful. Message the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.
Free items in Brea tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.