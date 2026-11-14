Brea neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save a lot and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.

Item: Antique sewing table

Condition: Used – fair; legs need to be reinforced but it works

Category: Antique furniture / hobbies

Location: Brea, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Sturdy old sewing table with antique charm. The legs need some reinforcing, but the table is still usable. Good for someone who likes DIY repairs, sewing, or wants a small vintage work table.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: FREE 15-foot round Easy Set Intex Pool

Condition: No tears or holes; not in the box

Size: 15' round above-ground style pool

Location: Lambert, Brea, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Large Intex Easy Set pool being given away. The owner says there are no tears or holes, but it’s out of the box, so you’ll need to bring enough space to transport it. Must pick up today, so this is best if you’re close by and can go soon.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Samsung refrigerator

Model: RF23R6201SR/AA

Condition: Broken after ~6 years of use; for parts or repair

Location: Near Brea & State College, Brea, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Full-size Samsung fridge that is not working. The owner is offering it free for pickup in case someone wants it for repair or parts. If you’re handy with appliances or need components, this could be useful. Message the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Brea tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.