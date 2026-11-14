Looking for a new feline friend in Brea, CA? These sweet kittens are full of energy, charm, and cuddles, and they’re all waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory

Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: One Love Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

Phone: (657) 272-0964

Tiny Tim is a tiny adventurer with a huge personality. She’s an outgoing, curious kitten who loves to zoom around, chase toys, and explore every corner of the room. After playtime, her affectionate side comes out and she’s happy to soak up attention and cuddles.

If you’re looking for a playful, people-friendly kitten to brighten your home, Tiny Tim may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Cats In Tow Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc.

Contact Email: allisonleibigcit@gmail.com

Ziggy is an athletic, fun kitten who loves to play and interact with people. He was rescued with his mom Zizi and littermates Zoli and Zaki, and has been fostered with them since he was tiny. He gets along well with other cats and is very playful.

Ziggy has not been exposed to kids or dogs yet. He would do best in a home with one of his siblings (Zoli or Zaki) or another friendly young cat. His vetting is expected to be complete on 11/20.

👉 Meet ZIGGY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Russian Blue

Russian Blue Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Cats In Tow Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc.

Contact Email: allisonleibigcit@gmail.com

Zaki is a clever, goofy little guy who was also rescued with his mom Zizi and siblings Ziggy and Zoli. He’s been fostered with his family, so he’s used to other cats and loves to play and romp around with them.

Like his brother, Zaki has not been exposed to kids or dogs. He’ll do best in a home with Ziggy, Zoli, or another kitten/young cat to keep him company. His vetting is expected to be complete on 11/20.

👉 Meet ZAKI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Brea, CA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, schedule a meet-and-greet, and share these cuties with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.