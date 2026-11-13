Brea’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know e‑commerce and B2B selling. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Yami

Yami Location: Brea, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help grow Yami’s Asian-focused online marketplace by signing new sellers and then helping them succeed. Great fit if you like outbound prospecting, account management, and using data to boost seller performance, especially if you’re bilingual in Chinese and English.

Employer: Clinical Resolution Laboratory

Location: Brea, CA (in person, no remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $125,000 per year

Own and grow the company’s Amazon Seller Central business, from PPC and SEO to listings, DSP, and inventory. Ideal if you have several years of hands-on Amazon experience and want a high-impact role with clear numbers to hit.

Employer: ADP

Location: Brea, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,200 – $79,800 per year + uncapped commissions

Sell ADP’s HR and payroll tech to growing businesses in a set territory, managing the full sales cycle and building long-term client relationships. Good move if you’ve got B2B sales experience and want Fortune 250 training, benefits, and incentive trips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.