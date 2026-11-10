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⚠️ Brazos River Authority offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
5 days ago
⚠️ Brazos River Authority offices closed for Veterans Day
All Brazos River Authority (BRA) offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
If you have business with the BRA, plan to visit or call on another day.
If you experience an emergency at a BRA park or reservoir while offices are closed, call 911. Officers will be dispatched to your location.
More Info: BRA Offices Closed for Veterans Day - News
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