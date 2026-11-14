Healthcare hiring is steady in Brazil, Indiana right now, with options for both licensed pros and students. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Elevate Care Clinic

Elevate Care Clinic Location: Brazil, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Hands-on NP role doing exams, diagnostics, and procedures (IVs, injections, suturing, more) in person. Good fit if you want flexible hours, direct patient care, and paid time off without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Elevate Care Clinic

Elevate Care Clinic Location: Brazil, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 per year

Full-time NP position covering assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up in an in-person clinic setting. Offers paid time off and professional development support, plus a broad mix of primary and acute care work.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2150 E National Ave, Brazil, IN 47834

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour

Great for pharmacy students who want real-world community pharmacy experience. You’ll help with prescriptions, OTC orders, and patient support, with access to Walmart benefits and paid education programs (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.