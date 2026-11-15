Brattleboro’s rehab scene is busy right now, and one local five‑star facility is building out its therapy team. If you’re a PT, PTA, or SLP who likes flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Per Diem / Part-time (weekdays)

Pay: $50.00 – $55.00/hour (good faith range)

Per diem PT role in a five-star subacute/skilled nursing facility with a bright rehab gym and strong, therapist-led management. Flexible scheduling, access to up to 5–6 weeks PTO (for qualifying hours), 401(k) with match, CE support, and the option to join other local PRN rosters.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Per Diem / Part-time

Pay: $40.00/hour (good faith rate)

Hands-on PTA role in the same subacute/skilled nursing rehab department with a “great building and rehab team.” You’ll work closely with other therapists and nursing staff, with flexible hours and access to strong PTO and education benefits when you meet eligibility.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Per Diem / Part-time

Pay: $55.00 – $60.00/hour (good faith range)

Per diem SLP opening in a busy five-star rehab facility with a fun, functional therapy program (think mock grocery shopping and real-life tasks). CCC’s required, SNF experience preferred, and you’ll report to a Rehab Director who is also an SLP.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.