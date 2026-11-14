Brattleboro’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local staff and travel nurses. If you’re looking for steady hours or a short, well-paid contract, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30.00 – $37.00/hour (good faith range)

Full-time PTA role in a sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab department at a facility voted Best Nursing Home in Vermont. Comes with up to 5–6 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and strong support for continuing education and mentoring.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Travel contract (12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Estimated Pay: $2,672 per week

L&D travel RN contract at a small, traveler-friendly Vermont hospital with 12-hour night shifts. Package includes day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing options, travel and licensure reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Estimated Pay: $2,194 per week

Night-shift ER travel RN role with a 13-week contract and weekly pay. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k), housing options, per diem and travel pay, plus license and certification reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or employer can flag similar openings in town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.