Brattleboro has a nice mix of finance jobs right now, from entry-level contract work to solid full-time roles with benefits. If you like numbers and clear details, these are worth a look.

Employer: IMA Financial Group, Inc.

IMA Financial Group, Inc. Location: Brattleboro, VT (remote-flex within Northeast)

(remote-flex within Northeast) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 + annual bonus & stock purchase

Support benefit strategy with financial analytics, modeling, and reporting while partnering with senior strategists. Good fit if you have 3+ years of experience, enjoy detailed data work, and want strong benefits and flexible work options.

Employer: Davies North America (Davies Risk Services)

Davies North America (Davies Risk Services) Location: Brattleboro, VT area

area Type: Contract

Salary: Pay per audit (no range listed)

Field-based role where you set your own schedule (7 a.m.–5 p.m. window) and earnings are tied to how many audits you complete. No prior audit experience required—training is provided—so this can work well if you’re organized, like meeting people, and want flexible, independent work.

Employer: Brattleboro Retreat

Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients understand insurance, costs, and payment options for behavioral health care. You’ll verify coverage, explain bills, set up payment plans, and assist with Medicaid/financial assistance while working closely with clinical and billing teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.