Brattleboro has some very special cats waiting for cozy homes and kind people. All of these kitties are at Windham County Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Windham County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 254-2232

Cutie Pie is a lovely gray adult cat with a calm, classic look. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a great match if you want a more settled companion. To learn about her personality, health, and if she’s spayed or housetrained, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Cutie Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Windham County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 254-2232

Nutmeg is a fluffy black longhaired kitten, full of that classic baby-cat charm. Kittens usually need playtime, gentle training, and patience as they grow. The shelter can share more about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Windham County Humane Society

Phone: (802) 254-2232

Cinnamon is a soft, longhaired kitten with warm brown coloring. Like most kittens, she’ll do best in a home ready for play, gentle guidance, and lots of love. Ask the shelter about her medical care so far and whether she might fit with your family and other pets.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brattleboro, VT, please consider visiting Windham County Humane Society or calling (802) 254-2232 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.