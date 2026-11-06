🏥 Brattleboro Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Brattleboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re open to nights, travel contracts, or locums work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 night shifts

3x12 Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,352 (with about $1,267 weekly stipend)

Travel ED role with strong weekly pay, a set 13-week contract, and night shifts for those who like quieter days. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and ESOP through Solomon Page.

Employer: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Listed as Internship (full-time FTE 1.0)

Listed as (full-time FTE 1.0) Schedule: 8:30pm–7:30am , weekends and holidays in rotation

, weekends and holidays in rotation Salary range: $33.50 – $48.78/hour

Full-service, C.A.P.-accredited hospital lab role covering chemistry, blood bank, micro, hematology, and more. Great fit if you have an AS or BS in lab science, national certification (ASCP preferred), and want steady night work with a broad test mix.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Brattleboro, VT

Type: Full-time locums (4–5 days/week)

Schedule: No call, about 16 patients per day

No call, about Pay: $120.00 – $145.00/hour

Outpatient family medicine seeing all ages, with no procedures and no call. Weatherby covers malpractice, travel, and housing, and you manage everything through their online portal with 24/7 consultant support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare roles here shift fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.