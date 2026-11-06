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🏥 Brattleboro Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Brattleboro’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re open to nights, travel contracts, or locums work, there are some solid options here.
Registered Nurse / RN – Emergency Department (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- Type: Contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 night shifts
- Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,352 (with about $1,267 weekly stipend)
Travel ED role with strong weekly pay, a set 13-week contract, and night shifts for those who like quieter days. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, referral bonuses, and ESOP through Solomon Page.
Medical Laboratory Scientist II – Night Shift
- Employer: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- Type: Listed as Internship (full-time FTE 1.0)
- Schedule: 8:30pm–7:30am, weekends and holidays in rotation
- Salary range: $33.50 – $48.78/hour
Full-service, C.A.P.-accredited hospital lab role covering chemistry, blood bank, micro, hematology, and more. Great fit if you have an AS or BS in lab science, national certification (ASCP preferred), and want steady night work with a broad test mix.
Family Practice Physician – Locums, Outpatient Only
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- Type: Full-time locums (4–5 days/week)
- Schedule: No call, about 16 patients per day
- Pay: $120.00 – $145.00/hour
Outpatient family medicine seeing all ages, with no procedures and no call. Weatherby covers malpractice, travel, and housing, and you manage everything through their online portal with 24/7 consultant support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare roles here shift fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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