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Braselton

Braselton Holiday Parade Registration Open

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Faia_1GpKFcQg00

Local businesses, schools, groups, and community organizations are invited to join the Magic of the Holiday Season Parade & Festival in Downtown Braselton on Saturday, November 21. Groups can sign up to be part of the parade by registering online through ExploreBraselton.com under Events or directly at the parade registration form.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Explore Braselton

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