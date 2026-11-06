🚌 Braselton, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Braselton’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like driving, staying active, or working with vehicles, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Direct Impact Logistics

Direct Impact Logistics Location: Braselton, GA

Type: Contract

Pay: Average $3,000/week gross

Highlights: Run furniture delivery routes with a 26 ft box truck with lift gate, doing basic assembly and white-glove in-home delivery with a two-person team. Great fit if you already own your truck, have tools, and want high earning potential as an independent operator.

Employer: CVH Transportation (FedEx Ground contractor)

(FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Braselton, GA terminal

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $150–$170 per day + 6th-day bonus, paid training , paid time off

+ 6th-day bonus, , Highlights: Company vehicle provided, no CDL required, and routes start in Braselton. Good for active folks who don’t mind long days, lifting packages, and want the chance to earn more by working extra days.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)

Location: Braselton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $31.25/hour flat-rate (based on work available, productivity, and experience)

(based on work available, productivity, and experience) Highlights: Hands-on role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs, with company-paid ASE tests, medical/dental/vision from day 1, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training. Solid path if you want to grow a long-term career in auto service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have multiple routes or shifts and can match you to what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.