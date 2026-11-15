Branson’s retail scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourists and locals. Right now there are several solid customer-facing roles open with big-name employers.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Branson, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the sales floor, coaches the team, and keeps customer service sharp across the store. Good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and like a creative, hands-on environment with employee discounts and a range of benefits (if eligible).

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Branson, MO

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $75,000+ per year (base + uncapped commission)

You’ll be the main contact for customers bringing in RVs for service—writing repair orders, giving estimates, and keeping folks updated. Great if you have service or auto/RV experience, strong people skills, and want commission potential plus benefits and PTO.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4381

Walmart Supercenter #4381 Location: 1101 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO 65616

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the team that picks and hands off Walmart’s online grocery and general merchandise orders. Good for someone who likes a fast pace, leading a crew, and steady hours, with access to health benefits, 401(k), and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1101 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO 65616

Type: Full-time, management

Salary Range: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + bonuses and possible differentials

Oversee stocking teams, sales floor presentation, and inventory flow while coaching associates and watching the P&L for your area. A fit if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a leadership track with bonuses, full benefits, and Walmart’s education perks.

(Duplicate listing for this same role on Indeed was removed to avoid confusion.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.