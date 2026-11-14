undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Branson, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring
Branson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with CoxHealth and staffing groups actively hiring across therapy, nursing, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work in the Ozarks, these are worth a look.
Locum Physician – Urology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Branson, MO
- Type: Contract / Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
This urology locum role comes with weekly pay, complimentary housing and travel, and malpractice coverage handled for you. CompHealth also manages credentialing, licensing help, and gives you a dedicated recruiter plus an online portal for all your assignment details.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Therapy Branson (Full Time)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: CoxHealth Center Branson, 890 Hwy 248, Branson, MO
- Type: Full Time, Day Shift (7:00 AM – 5:30 PM), 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Up to $6,000 sign-on bonus, up to 40 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, clinical ladder up to $4,000, benefits at 20+ hrs/week
Work under a PT to help patients from pediatrics to geriatrics return to normal movement and function. Great fit if you’re a licensed PTA in Missouri, like some independence, and want strong growth opportunities in a large regional health system.
(Note: Another PTA posting listed is substantially the same role at the same site, so it’s not repeated here.)
Occupational Therapist – Occupational Therapy Branson (Part Time)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Cox Medical Center Branson, 525 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson, MO
- Type: Part Time, Day Shift (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM), 28 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus, up to 40 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, clinical ladder up to $5,000, PSLF-qualifying employer, benefits at 20+ hrs/week
Join a smaller, close-knit therapy team with both inpatient and outpatient work and strong staff longevity. Ideal if you hold active Missouri OT licensure, want variety in patient types, and like a home-like, team-focused environment.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department, PRN, Rotating Hours
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Cox Medical Center Branson, 525 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson, MO
- Type: PRN, Rotating Hours
- Salary: Not listed
Provide front-line emergency care for patients of all ages, from triage through stabilization and discharge or admission. You’ll need an active Missouri RN license, BLS (within 90 days), and to obtain ACLS, PALS, ENPC, TNCC, and NRP within set timeframes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.