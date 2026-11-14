Branson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with CoxHealth and staffing groups actively hiring across therapy, nursing, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work in the Ozarks, these are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Branson, MO

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Salary: Not listed

This urology locum role comes with weekly pay, complimentary housing and travel, and malpractice coverage handled for you. CompHealth also manages credentialing, licensing help, and gives you a dedicated recruiter plus an online portal for all your assignment details.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: CoxHealth Center Branson, 890 Hwy 248, Branson, MO

CoxHealth Center Branson, Type: Full Time, Day Shift (7:00 AM – 5:30 PM), 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Up to $6,000 sign-on bonus, up to 40 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, clinical ladder up to $4,000, benefits at 20+ hrs/week

Work under a PT to help patients from pediatrics to geriatrics return to normal movement and function. Great fit if you’re a licensed PTA in Missouri, like some independence, and want strong growth opportunities in a large regional health system.

(Note: Another PTA posting listed is substantially the same role at the same site, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox Medical Center Branson, 525 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson, MO

Cox Medical Center Branson, Type: Part Time, Day Shift (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM), 28 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus, up to 40 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, clinical ladder up to $5,000, PSLF-qualifying employer, benefits at 20+ hrs/week

Join a smaller, close-knit therapy team with both inpatient and outpatient work and strong staff longevity. Ideal if you hold active Missouri OT licensure, want variety in patient types, and like a home-like, team-focused environment.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox Medical Center Branson, 525 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson, MO

Cox Medical Center Branson, Type: PRN, Rotating Hours

Salary: Not listed

Provide front-line emergency care for patients of all ages, from triage through stabilization and discharge or admission. You’ll need an active Missouri RN license, BLS (within 90 days), and to obtain ACLS, PALS, ENPC, TNCC, and NRP within set timeframes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.