Branson’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in retail, service, and pet care. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Branson Veterinary Clinic)

Western Veterinary Partners (Branson Veterinary Clinic) Location: Branson, MO

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule, Mon–Sat)

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Be the friendly face at a busy small animal vet hospital, handling check-ins, phones, payments, and scheduling in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet discount, and uniform allowance; 1+ year of customer service or reception experience is required.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Branson, MO – 802 Branson Hills Pkwy

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, shifts between 9am–9pm, weekends)

Pay: $17.12–$21.50/hour + commissions (top sellers up to ~$62,460/year)

Help customers choose phones, plans, and tech using a consultative sales approach, plus support online orders and community events. Role includes uncapped commission, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, sick leave, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and big AT&T discounts; retail or sales experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Branson, MO

Type: Full-time (weekends, some holidays/extended hours)

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Work with RV customers to quote repairs, suggest add-on services, schedule work, and keep them updated from drop-off to pick-up. Offers PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, paid parental leave (if eligible), tuition reimbursement, and training, with preference for service experience in RV/auto/marine and comfort using Microsoft 365 and service software.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.