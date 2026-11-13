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📢 Donate new toys for Branson Police Operation Blue Santa
📢 Donate toys for Branson Police Operation Blue Santa
The Branson Police Department is running Operation Blue Santa, a holiday program where officers hand out toys to children and families they meet while on patrol.
They’re asking residents, businesses, and community groups to donate new, unwrapped toys. Officers will personally give these gifts to kids they see in the community, helping build friendly connections between families and local police.
You can drop off donations at:
Branson Police Department
1 Justice Street
Now through December 15
Every toy helps an officer brighten a child’s day and lets families know their community cares about them.
More Info: Branson Police Delivers Christmas Cheer Through Op...
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