📢 Donate toys for Branson Police Operation Blue Santa

The Branson Police Department is running Operation Blue Santa, a holiday program where officers hand out toys to children and families they meet while on patrol.

They’re asking residents, businesses, and community groups to donate new, unwrapped toys. Officers will personally give these gifts to kids they see in the community, helping build friendly connections between families and local police.

You can drop off donations at:

Branson Police Department

1 Justice Street

Now through December 15

Every toy helps an officer brighten a child’s day and lets families know their community cares about them.