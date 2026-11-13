📢 Donate toys for Branson Police Operation Blue Santa

The Branson Police Department is running Operation Blue Santa, a holiday program where officers hand out toys to children they meet while on patrol and during calls.

They’re asking residents, businesses, and community groups to donate new, unwrapped toys. Officers will personally give these gifts to kids and families across the community to help brighten their Christmas and build positive connections.

You can drop off donations at:

Branson Police Department

1 Justice Street, Branson, MO

Now through December 15

Every toy helps an officer make a child feel special and a family feel supported this holiday season.