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Branson

📅 Grand opening set for new Hills Mountain Bike Park

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwFu4_1GnZjYPl00

📅 New mountain bike park opening at Branson RecPlex

Branson is opening The Hills Mountain Bike Park, a new trail system in the 168 acres behind the Branson RecPlex.

What’s there now (Phase 1):

  • 5+ miles of beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails
  • Cross-country and downhill-style riding options

What’s coming next:

  • Phase 2 in 2027 will add 2.6 more miles of intermediate and advanced trails
  • Nearly 8 miles of total riding when both phases are done

Grand Opening:

  • Friday, November 6
  • 1:30 p.m.
  • At The Hills Mountain Bike Park, behind the Branson RecPlex
  • Trails open for riding right after the ceremony

For more info, contact Branson Parks & Recreation at (417) 335-2368 or visit their website and follow them on Facebook for updates.

More Info: Branson Parks & Recreation Announces The Hills Mou...

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