📅 Grand opening set for new Hills Mountain Bike Park

📅 New mountain bike park opening at Branson RecPlex

Branson is opening The Hills Mountain Bike Park, a new trail system in the 168 acres behind the Branson RecPlex.

What’s there now (Phase 1):

5+ miles of beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails

of beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails Cross-country and downhill-style riding options

What’s coming next:

Phase 2 in 2027 will add 2.6 more miles of intermediate and advanced trails

will add of intermediate and advanced trails Nearly 8 miles of total riding when both phases are done

Grand Opening:

Friday, November 6

1:30 p.m.

At The Hills Mountain Bike Park , behind the Branson RecPlex

, behind the Trails open for riding right after the ceremony

For more info, contact Branson Parks & Recreation at (417) 335-2368 or visit their website and follow them on Facebook for updates.