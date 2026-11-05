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Branson
📅 Grand opening set for new Hills Mountain Bike Park
5 days ago
📅 New mountain bike park opening at Branson RecPlex
Branson is opening The Hills Mountain Bike Park, a new trail system in the 168 acres behind the Branson RecPlex.
What’s there now (Phase 1):
- 5+ miles of beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails
- Cross-country and downhill-style riding options
What’s coming next:
- Phase 2 in 2027 will add 2.6 more miles of intermediate and advanced trails
- Nearly 8 miles of total riding when both phases are done
Grand Opening:
- Friday, November 6
- 1:30 p.m.
- At The Hills Mountain Bike Park, behind the Branson RecPlex
- Trails open for riding right after the ceremony
For more info, contact Branson Parks & Recreation at (417) 335-2368 or visit their website and follow them on Facebook for updates.
More Info: Branson Parks & Recreation Announces The Hills Mou...
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