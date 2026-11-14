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Branford
🍽️ Several Food Service Jobs in Branford, FL at Local Pizzeria
12 days ago
Branford’s food scene is small but busy, and this local pizzeria is growing. If you like a fast pace, friendly regulars, and smelling pizza all shift, these are worth a look.
Cook – Our Place Pizzeria
- Employer: Our Place Pizzeria
- Location: Branford, FL (403 Suwanee Ave SW)
- Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about cooking a variety of dishes to house standards, keeping your station set up, and following health and safety rules. Good fit if you already have cook experience and like a clean, organized kitchen.
Server / Waitstaff – Our Place Pizzeria
- Employer: Our Place Pizzeria
- Location: Branford, FL (403 Suwanee Ave SW)
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll seat guests, present menus, help with food choices, and deliver orders to the table. Great if you’re friendly, can multitask, and want steady tips in a casual, local spot.
Pizza Chef – Our Place Pizzeria
- Employer: Our Place Pizzeria
- Location: Branford, FL (403 Suwanee Ave SW)
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Focused on making pizzas from start to finish—setting up your station, prepping ingredients, and turning out consistent pies. Ideal if you’ve cooked before and want to specialize in pizza.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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