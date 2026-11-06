🏭 Branford CT Manufacturing – Multiple $22/hr+ Openings

Branford’s aerospace plants are busy right now, and they’re training people up. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Branford, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Learn CNC grinding on jet engine parts with paid training. You’ll inspect parts, run swing and small wheel grinders, and help other departments, with medical, dental, vision, vacation, and 401(k) from day one.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Branford, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm)

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + $2.00/hour shift diff + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Entry-level role cleaning and preparing jet engine components by removing masking, water washing, and grit blasting. Good fit if you like active work, can follow instructions, and want benefits and 401(k) from day one.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Branford, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st (6:30am–3:00pm) or 2nd (2:30pm–11:00pm) shift

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + $1.25/hour 2nd shift diff + $1,000 sign-on bonus (after 6 months)

Run manual and automatic grit blasting machines on small jet engine parts. You’ll follow clear work instructions, check parts, and keep records, with training provided and full benefits from day one.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.