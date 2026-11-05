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🏥 Branford CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles
Branford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on nursing to high-tech lab leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re in (or near) Branford, CT.
LPN FT (7am–3pm)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Branford, CT
- Type: Full-time (plus PT/Per Diem shifts available)
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift role for a Licensed Practical Nurse providing basic medical care, meds, wound care, and emotional support to residents under RN supervision. Good fit if you have about a year of nursing, EMR, or long-term care experience and want steady daytime hours.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (APRN)
- Employer: Town of Branford – Branford Counseling & Community Services (BCCS)
- Location: Branford, CT
- Type: Contractor / Part-time APRN
- Salary: Not listed
Community-based role doing psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and documentation for adult and senior clients. You’ll need an APRN license with prescriptive authority in CT, DEA license, valid CT driver’s license, and liability insurance; work is mostly in an office/telehealth setting with regular collaboration across town and state agencies.
Laboratory Manager
- Employer: Wren Laboratories
- Location: Branford, CT
- Type: Full-time, onsite leadership
- Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience)
Lead day-to-day operations at a CLIA/CAP/NYSDOH/ISO-certified molecular diagnostics lab focused on advanced blood-based and oncology testing. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s+ in a lab science, strong CLIA lab experience, molecular testing (PCR/RT-qPCR), and prior supervisory/operations experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Branford’s healthcare employers update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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