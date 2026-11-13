Brandywine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and care teams adding staff to keep up with local needs. If you’re in medical support, nursing, or care coordination, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc.

Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc. Location: Brandywine, MD (outpatient clinic; some travel to other GBMS sites)

(outpatient clinic; some travel to other GBMS sites) Type: Full-time

Hands-on pediatric role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, give vaccines, draw labs, and support providers with exams and forms. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with pediatrics and Vaccines for Children (VFC) experience and want to serve mostly Medicaid and uninsured families.

Employer: Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc.

Greater Baden Medical Services, Inc. Location: Brandywine, MD (outpatient; travel between GBMS locations)

(outpatient; travel between GBMS locations) Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead infection prevention and employee health across a multi-site community health system. Ideal for an experienced RN (or LPN with strong background) who enjoys policy work, audits, education, and keeping staff and patients safe while meeting CDC, CMS, and Joint Commission standards.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Brandywine, MD (hybrid: clinics + work from home)

(hybrid: clinics + work from home) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $19.29–$22.50/hour (plus benefits)

Support patients with complex kidney disease by coordinating appointments, referrals, and resources. This role mixes 3–4 days in local clinics with remote work, offers mileage reimbursement, and is great for someone with office or medical office experience who likes patient contact without doing hands-on clinical care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.