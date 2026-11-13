Brandon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to national chains. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Brandon, MS (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

This role supports the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like customer service, can stand on your feet, and want structured training with benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Brandon, MS

Type: Full-time (plus part-time/as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time/as-needed options mentioned) Pay: Not listed

This LPN role focuses on adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in group homes. You’ll monitor health, give meds, train staff, and coordinate with providers, mostly Monday–Friday with a flexible schedule, plus full benefits and 401(k) match for full-time.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Brandon, MS

Type: Not specified

Not specified Pay: Not listed

You’ll perform ultrasound imaging to support diagnosis and treatment, keep rooms/equipment safe and clean, and join performance improvement efforts. ARDMS or RVT registry is required (or new grad within 120 days), and BLS within 14 days of hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.