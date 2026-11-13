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Brandon
🏥 Brandon, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
9 days ago
Brandon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to national chains. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in care.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time) – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Brandon, MS (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time (about 15 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/13/2027
This role supports the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like customer service, can stand on your feet, and want structured training with benefits even as a part-timer.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Consultant – Group Home Services – Sevita
- Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)
- Location: Brandon, MS
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time/as-needed options mentioned)
- Pay: Not listed
This LPN role focuses on adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in group homes. You’ll monitor health, give meds, train staff, and coordinate with providers, mostly Monday–Friday with a flexible schedule, plus full benefits and 401(k) match for full-time.
Certified Ultrasound Technologist – Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Brandon, MS
- Type: Not specified
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll perform ultrasound imaging to support diagnosis and treatment, keep rooms/equipment safe and clean, and join performance improvement efforts. ARDMS or RVT registry is required (or new grad within 120 days), and BLS within 14 days of hire.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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