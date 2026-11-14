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Brandon
🏥 Brandon, FL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Hospital Roles
3 days ago
Brandon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for nurses and therapists. Here are several solid roles, from travel therapy to hospital positions, all hiring in Brandon, FL.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $1,704/week (Days)
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (14 weeks)
- Pay: $1,704 per week
- Schedule: Day shift, 07:30–16:00, 40 hrs/week
Work as an Occupational Therapist supporting a rehab team on a travel contract. Good fit if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k) and other benefits through a national staffing agency.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $1,548/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Travel, internship-listed
- Pay: $1,548 per week
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks
Hospital-based OT travel role with a set 13-week contract. Ideal if you want acute experience in a hospital setting while earning a steady weekly package.
Travel Acute Care Occupational Therapist – up to $1,491/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Full-time, travel (13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,364–$1,491 per week
- Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week
Acute care OT contract in a hospital setting, with potential to extend. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support.
Outpatient Internal Travel Physical Therapist – $90,000 + Bonuses
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: Brandon, FL (outpatient, multi-state travel program)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 base + up to $45,000 in bonuses and student loan assistance
Join a national outpatient PT travel program with 6‑month assignments and a 1–2 year commitment. Great for PTs who want strong pay, loan help, and career growth while rotating through different locations.
Registered Nurse RN – ICU Float Pool
- Employer: HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Full-time
Float between high-acuity ICU units at a 400-bed acute care hospital. You’ll use strong critical care skills, get access to tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) with match, and a wide range of HCA benefits.
Echo Technologist – Evenings
- Employer: HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Part-time, evenings
Perform echocardiograms and non-invasive cardiology exams for patients of all ages. Good role if you have echo experience, basic computer and ultrasound skills, and want strong hospital benefits even in a part-time slot.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Brandon, FL
- Type: Full-time
Provide evidence-based emergency nursing care in a fast-paced ER—triage, meds, emergency procedures, and patient education. Best for RNs with sharp assessment skills who like high-acuity, team-based work.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and can often match you to a better-fit shift or unit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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