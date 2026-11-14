Brandon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for nurses and therapists. Here are several solid roles, from travel therapy to hospital positions, all hiring in Brandon, FL.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Full-time, travel contract (14 weeks)

Pay: $1,704 per week

Schedule: Day shift, 07:30–16:00, 40 hrs/week

Work as an Occupational Therapist supporting a rehab team on a travel contract. Good fit if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and full medical/vision/dental plus 401(k) and other benefits through a national staffing agency.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Travel, internship-listed

Pay: $1,548 per week

Schedule: 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Hospital-based OT travel role with a set 13-week contract. Ideal if you want acute experience in a hospital setting while earning a steady weekly package.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Full-time, travel (13 weeks)

Pay: $1,364–$1,491 per week

Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week

Acute care OT contract in a hospital setting, with potential to extend. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Brandon, FL (outpatient, multi-state travel program)

Brandon, FL (outpatient, multi-state travel program) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 base + up to $45,000 in bonuses and student loan assistance

Join a national outpatient PT travel program with 6‑month assignments and a 1–2 year commitment. Great for PTs who want strong pay, loan help, and career growth while rotating through different locations.

Employer: HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Full-time

Float between high-acuity ICU units at a 400-bed acute care hospital. You’ll use strong critical care skills, get access to tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) with match, and a wide range of HCA benefits.

Employer: HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Part-time, evenings

Perform echocardiograms and non-invasive cardiology exams for patients of all ages. Good role if you have echo experience, basic computer and ultrasound skills, and want strong hospital benefits even in a part-time slot.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL Type: Full-time

Provide evidence-based emergency nursing care in a fast-paced ER—triage, meds, emergency procedures, and patient education. Best for RNs with sharp assessment skills who like high-acuity, team-based work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and can often match you to a better-fit shift or unit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.