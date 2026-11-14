Brandon’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in family law and litigation support. If you’ve got Florida experience and want steady, in-office work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Latitude Legal

Latitude Legal Location: Brandon, FL (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $60,000–$120,000+ annually, based on experience

Support a Tampa Bay–area family law firm with divorce, custody, support, and parenting plan matters. Great fit if you already know Florida family law and e-filing, can manage case files and deadlines, and like close client contact.

Employer: Latitude Legal

Latitude Legal Location: Brandon, FL (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $75,000–$150,000+ annually, based on experience

Handle your own caseload of divorce, custody, and support matters in a small, collaborative firm. You’ll need to be a Florida-licensed attorney with 3+ years of family law experience, strong advocacy skills, and comfort advising clients directly.

Employer: Roberts, Reynolds, Bedard & Tuzzio, PLLC

Location: Brandon, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level role supporting attorneys on defense liability and construction litigation. You’ll draft pleadings and motions, help with subpoenas and medical records, keep case files organized, and get solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on experience levels and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.