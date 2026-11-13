Brandon’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big national brands hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Brandon, FL (covers local centers)

(covers local centers) Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Hire Fast, Pay Fast, paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus, plus extensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, paid time off, discounts, and more)

You’ll step in for General Managers at different U-Haul centers, lead teams, and keep customer service and operations running smoothly. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail/service management, can work weekends/holidays, and like variety in your day.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Brandon, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Competitive retail pay (not listed), leadership path in an essential automotive business

Help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales while making sure customers get “WOW!” service. Great if you want leadership experience, can work a flexible schedule, and enjoy learning about car parts and helping drivers.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Brandon, FL, US

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Oct 2026 – Feb 2027)

Pay/Perks: Competitive pay, employee discount, savings/retirement resources, and well-being support

Focus on Hisense TVs and tech, chat with shoppers about their needs, and help them pick the right products while hitting sales goals. Nice option if you’re 18+, like consumer electronics, and want a seasonal role that could open doors to future jobs at Best Buy.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.