🛒 Brandon, FL Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brandon’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with shops and service brands looking for friendly faces. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Green Thumb Industries (RISE Dispensary)

Green Thumb Industries (RISE Dispensary) Location: Brandon, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients and customers one-on-one in a cannabis dispensary, from check-in to checkout. This role is great if you enjoy learning about products, giving guidance, and working in a calm, boutique-style retail setting with clear procedures and training.

Employer: Party Planet

Party Planet Location: Brandon, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a local party supply and balloon décor shop helping customers plan celebrations, ring up sales, and create balloon designs. This is a fun, hands-on retail job with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and a mix of customer service, light lifting, and creative work.

Employer: H&E Partners, Ltd.

H&E Partners, Ltd. Location: Brandon/Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $875 – $1,250 per week

Work face-to-face with customers to match them with Verizon wireless plans, explain promos, and help with account setup. This is a solid fit if you want paid, hands-on sales training and a clear path to grow your communication and sales skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.