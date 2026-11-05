🚚 Brandon, FL Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings

Brandon’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with options from big-box retail to a global manufacturer and a local family shop. Here are several roles worth a quick look if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: IPG

IPG Location: Brandon, FL

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead logistics programs for a global packaging leader and act as the main link between customer teams and internal supply chain. This role is ideal if you have 5–7 years in planning/purchasing/logistics, strong Excel skills, and want to manage cross-functional projects and performance metrics.

Employer: Beads (family business)

(family business) Location: Brandon, FL (in person)

Type: Seasonal / as-needed (few days per week)

Salary: $15.00/hour, min ~5 hours/week, hours vary by need

Help a small warehouse team pick, pack, and ship online orders, plus count and bag inventory. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have 1 year of beading/jewelry-making experience, and want flexible, manager-set hours rather than a fixed schedule.

Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

Location: 2021 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

Type: Likely full-time or part-time hourly (not specified)

Likely (not specified) Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Work behind the scenes handling incoming shipments, organizing the receiving area, routing merchandise, and processing damaged goods/claims. Comes with big-company perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ and able to get forklift certified within 30 days.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.