🔬 Branchburg, NJ Science Jobs with Multiple QC & Scientist Roles

Branchburg’s life science scene is busy right now, with biopharma and cell therapy labs growing fast. If you’ve got lab skills and like regulated, science-heavy work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Celltrion Branchburg, LLC

Celltrion Branchburg, LLC Location: Branchburg, NJ

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, Salary: $19–$34/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm

Entry-level friendly QC role doing environmental monitoring and basic microbiology in a cGMP biopharma plant. Good fit if you have a HS diploma or A.S. in a science, like routine lab work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Branchburg, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (role is covered by AbbVie’s posted pay-disclosure policies)

Senior-level role acting as biocompatibility SME for global medical devices. You’ll lead change control, ISO 10993 assessments, regulatory documentation, and internal training, so it’s ideal if you have 8–10+ years in medical devices/pharma and love technical writing and cross-site collaboration.

Employer: Piper Companies (supporting a cell therapy organization)

(supporting a cell therapy organization) Location: Branchburg, NJ

Type: Contract-to-hire , full-time

, full-time Salary: $35–$40/hour

Application window: Opens 10/12/2026, open at least 30 days

Hands-on QC analytical role in a cGMP cell therapy lab, running PCR/qPCR/ddPCR, flow cytometry, ELISA/MSD, and cell-based assays for product release and stability. Great if you have a BS in a life science plus 3+ years QC analytical experience and want a path from contract to permanent.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.